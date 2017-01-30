Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCCU avenges last loss,…

NCCU avenges last loss, beats Delaware St 82-74

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:39 pm < a min read
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cole drilled five from long distance to total 28 points as North Carolina Central jumped out to an early lead and coasted to an 82-74 win over Delaware State on Monday night.

Cole was 7 of 12 from the floor and made all nine free throws. Kyle Benton and Dajuan Graff added 12 points apiece and Rashuan Madison chipped in 10 for North Carolina Central (15-6, 6-1 MEAC), which has won six straight after dropping a game to the Hornets 69-68 on Jan. 10.

NCCU scored 28 points in the paint while limiting the Hornets to 20 points.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The Eagles sprinted to an early lead and were up 38-21 at the break as Delaware State could not close the gap in the second half. NCCU led 78-64 with 2:04 remaining.

Advertisement

Devin Morgan had 24 points to lead the Hornets (5-18, 2-6), who have not won since beating NCCU, losing six straight.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCCU avenges last loss,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended