Nets say injured Jeremy Lin will miss another 3 to 5 weeks

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:44 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say Jeremy Lin will miss at least three more weeks because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him most of the season.

General manager Sean Marks said Monday that Lin aggravated his left hamstring during his rehab and that the point guard could miss approximately three to five weeks.

Lin was first injured Nov. 2, just five games into the season, then strained the hamstring again on Dec. 26 against Charlotte. He has played in just 12 of Brooklyn’s 43 games.

The Nets signed Lin to a three-year deal in July. Marks says the Nets appreciate Lin’s desire to return, but that the team is “going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns.”

Sports News
