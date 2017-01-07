New Orleans pulls away late, beats Incarnate Word 87-72

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erik Thomas had 28 points and Travin Thibodeaux added 13 with 10 rebounds as New Orleans pulled away late to beat Incarnate Word 87-72 on Saturday.

Thibodeaux also had two blocks and two steals while dishing out five assists. Tevin Broyles and Christavious Gill added 14 points apiece.

New Orleans (9-6, 4-0 Southland Conference), which had to go into overtime to win its previous two games, gave up just seven points in the final five minutes to keep the Cardinals at bay. The Privateers have won their last five games and remain atop the conference standings.

New Orleans, leading 44-38 at the break, pushed that to 54-43 following a Thibodeaux layup at the 17:11 mark. Tyler Singleton hit a jumper and Jalin Hart had a layup as UIW closed to 60-57 midway of the second period. The Cardinals got no closer.

Hart had 19 points for Incarnate Word (6-9, 1-3).