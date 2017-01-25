Sports Listen

NFL: concussion protocol not followed by Miami in Moore case

By STEVEN WINE January 25, 2017 5:13 pm
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL says its concussion protocol wasn’t strictly followed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was treated for a hit to the chin and mouth in a first-round playoff game.

Because Moore was bleeding from the mouth, he was allowed to return to the game too quickly at Pittsburgh, the league said in a statement Wednesday. The determination was made after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reviewed the case.

No disciplinary action against the Dolphins will be taken, but their staff must undergo a full review of the protocol, and future deviation may lead to fines against the team, the NFL said.

Moore was hit in the second quarter as he threw a pass, and the play drew a roughing-the-passer penalty on Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

