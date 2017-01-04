Sports Listen

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:47 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT:-definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED-Limited participation in practice; FULL-Full participation in practice):

Saturday

OAKLAND RAIDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS – RAIDERS: DNP: S Nate Allen (concussion), QB erek Carr (ankle), T Donald Penn (knee). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), WR Andre Holmes (shoulder), S Karl Joseph (toe), QB Matthew McGloin (left shoulder), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring). FULL: T Austin Howard (shoulder), DT Stacy McGee (groin). TEXANS: DNP: QB Tom Savage (concussion), LB John Simon (chest). LIMITED: G Jeff Allen (ankle), CB A.J. Bouye (groin), T Chris Clark (ankle), S Quintin Demps (hamstring), RB Jay Prosch (ankle, knee). FULL: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), TE Ryan Griffin (quadricep), CB Kareem Jackson (neck), S Don Jones (elbow), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs, shoulder), RB Lamar Miller (ankle), K Nick Novak (shoulder).

DETROIT LIONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – LIONS: LIMITED: LB DeAndre Levy (knee), T Riley Reiff (hip), WR Andre Roberts (shoulder), C Travis Swanson (concussion). SEAHAWKS: DNP: DE Michael Bennett (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Tony McDaniel (concussion), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder).

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS – DOLPHINS: DNP CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), S Bacarri Rambo (chest), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee). LIMITED: LB Jelani Jenkins (knee). FULL: CB Tony Lippett (thigh), C Kraig Urbik (knee). STEELERS: DNP: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), S Robert Golden (ankle), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), RB DeAngelo Williams (not injury related), LB Vince Williams (shoulder). FULL: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Justin Gilbert (shoulder), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), TE Xavier Grimble (ribs), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS – GIANTS: DNP: DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle). LIMITED: TE Jerell Adams (shoulder), S Nat Berhe (concussion), CB Janoris Jenkins (back), DE Owamagbe Odighizuwa (hamstring), CB Coty Sensabaugh (ankle). FULL: G Bobby Hart (forearm). PACKERS: DNP: LB Julius Peppers (not injury related), CB Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion), RB James Starks (concussion), LB Joe Thomas (back). LIMITED: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), G T.J. Lang (foot), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (knee). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), RB Aaron Ripkowski (hamstring), T Jason Spriggs (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (knee).

Sports News
The Associated Press

