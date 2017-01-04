NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 7
Oakland at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Detroit at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle, Green Bay or N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m. (FOX)
Houston, Oakland or Miami at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. (NBC)
Green Bay, N.Y. Giants or Detroit at Dallas, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|AFC
TBD
TBD
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 5
|At Houston
TBD, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)