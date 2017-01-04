Sports Listen

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:28 pm
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7

Oakland at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Detroit at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle, Green Bay or N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m. (FOX)

Houston, Oakland or Miami at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. (NBC)

Green Bay, N.Y. Giants or Detroit at Dallas, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Houston

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sports News
