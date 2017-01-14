Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Northwestern women’s hoops wins 1st game since Hankins death Next Story The Latest: Atlanta moving on after beating Seattle 36-20
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL Playoff Glance

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 7:49 pm
Share
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston 27, Oakland 14

Seattle 26, Detroit 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13

Advertisement
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

Houston at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC

Atlanta vs. Green Bay-Dallas winner, 3:05 p.m.

AFC

TBD, 6:40 p.m.

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Houston

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL Playoff Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Northwestern women’s hoops wins 1st game since Hankins death Next Story The Latest: Atlanta moving on after beating Seattle 36-20