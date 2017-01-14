NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston 27, Oakland 14
Seattle 26, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12
Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta 36, Seattle 20
Houston at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|NFC
Atlanta vs. Green Bay-Dallas winner, 3:05 p.m.
TBD, 6:40 p.m.
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 5
|At Houston
TBD, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)