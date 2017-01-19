Sports Listen

NFL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:00 pm
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston 27, Oakland 14

Seattle 26, Detroit 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

New England 34, Houston 16

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay 34, Dallas 31

Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC

Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

Pittsburgh at New England, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Houston

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

