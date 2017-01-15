Sports Listen

NFL’s Sunday divisional playoffs start late because of ice

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 3:16 pm
NFL’s Sunday divisional playoffs are about to get started, just a few hours later than expected.

With the Steelers game at Kansas City moved to a night start — 8:20 p.m. Eastern instead of 1:05 p.m. — because of an ice storm, the Packers game at the Dallas Cowboys became the opening act.

This is just the latest chapter in a great rivalry that includes the famous 1967 Ice Bowl, when the temperature at Lambeau Field was 15 below zero.

The weather will be much better in Arlington, Texas, where it is about 52 degrees.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

