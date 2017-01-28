Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NHL brass still leaning…

NHL brass still leaning against Olympic shutdown next year

By GREG BEACHAM January 28, 2017 6:16 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NHL’s top officials are still leaning against allowing the world’s top hockey players to participate in the Pyeongchang Olympics next year.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly acknowledged Saturday that the NHL’s Board of Governors doesn’t want to shut down the league to allow its players to participate in South Korea.

Daly says the owners’ minds would have to be changed by something dramatic, but he doesn’t know what that change would be.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The league and the International Ice Hockey Federation have no firm deadline to decide whether NHL players will participate in their sixth consecutive Olympics, but the final decision has already been left for later than in previous years.

Advertisement

The players gathered in Los Angeles for All-Star weekend are unanimously hopeful they’ll be allowed to play.

Topics:
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NHL brass still leaning…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended