Niederreiter gets 2 goals as Wild romp past Canadiens 7-1

By DAVE CAMPBELL January 12, 2017 10:42 pm
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, Nino Niederreiter had two goals, and the Minnesota Wild overwhelmed Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens on their way to a 7-1 victory Thursday night.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots, missing the shutout by 9 seconds on Tomas Plekanec’s power-play rebound, but he beat Price for the second time in three weeks. What began as a matchup of two All-Star goalies became an all-out blitz by the surging Wild.

Christian Folin, Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored, Matt Dumba had three assists and Staal and Jared Spurgeon each set up a pair of goals. Price, who made 17 saves, was taunted by the “Sieve!” chant after Niederreiter’s second score.

The last time Price allowed seven goals was against Pittsburgh on March 2, 2013.

