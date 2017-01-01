No. 1 UConn dominates UCF, extends win streak to 88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier has 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points and seven rebounds and the top-ranked Connecticut Huskies extended their winning streak to 88 games as they cruised to an 84-48 win over UCF on Sunday.

The Huskies (13-0, 1-0) moved within two victories of matching their NCAA record of 90 straight wins and set the NCAA record with 31 straight road wins during their American Athletic Conference opener.

The Huskies also extended their winning streak against unranked opponents to 100 games.

After coming off a hard-fought win at No. 4 Maryland on Thursday, UConn dominated the overmatched Knights (10-4, 0-1 AAC) within the first 4½ minutes.