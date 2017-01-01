Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 1 UConn dominates…

No. 1 UConn dominates UCF, extends win streak to 88

By TERRANCE HARRIS January 1, 2017 3:09 pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier has 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points and seven rebounds and the top-ranked Connecticut Huskies extended their winning streak to 88 games as they cruised to an 84-48 win over UCF on Sunday.

The Huskies (13-0, 1-0) moved within two victories of matching their NCAA record of 90 straight wins and set the NCAA record with 31 straight road wins during their American Athletic Conference opener.

The Huskies also extended their winning streak against unranked opponents to 100 games.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

After coming off a hard-fought win at No. 4 Maryland on Thursday, UConn dominated the overmatched Knights (10-4, 0-1 AAC) within the first 4½ minutes.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 1 UConn dominates…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4