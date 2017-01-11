Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance Next Story Pierre-Louis has 18 & 16, No. 22 Sooners drop Iowa St 67-57
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 11 UNC blows…

No. 11 UNC blows big lead, holds off Wake Forest 93-87

By AARON BEARD January 11, 2017 10:21 pm
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:03 left and No. 11 North Carolina did just enough to hold off Wake Forest 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Jackson finished with 19 points for the Tar Heels (15-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Kennedy Meeks added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

UNC twice blew second-half leads when it was in control, first letting a 19-point lead slip to one and then losing much of a nine-point margin in the final 4 minutes.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

But Jackson’s 3 finally gave UNC the push it needed, with Isaiah Hicks and Kenny Williams each hitting key free throws in the final minute to keep UNC out front.

Advertisement

Bryant Crawford scored 22 points for the Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-4), while freshman Brandon Childress scored all of his season-high 16 points after halftime.

UNC lost freshman big man Tony Bradley Jr. to a possible concussion late in the first half.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 11 UNC blows…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance Next Story Pierre-Louis has 18 & 16, No. 22 Sooners drop Iowa St 67-57