No. 12 Butler beats another ranked team, tops No. 15 Xavier

By MICHAEL MAROT January 14, 2017 4:59 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored all 21 of his points in the second half and No. 12 Butler took down another Top 25 team, beating No. 15 Xavier 83-78 Saturday.

The Bulldogs (15-3, 4-2 Big East) improved to 5-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Baldwin put up his highest point total yet for Butler and Andrew Chrabascz added 16. The Bulldogs closed it out by making their last 10 free throws and extended their Hinkle Fieldhouse winning streak to 13, including 10 this season.

Edmond Sumner had 22 points and J.P. Macura finished with 16 for Xavier (13-4, 3-2), which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Musketeers had won four in row against Butler.

Sports News
