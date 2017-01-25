No. 12 Texas women win 13th straight, top TCU 77-69

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 17 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:02 left, Joyner Holmes had a double-double and No. 12 Texas held off Texas Christian 77-69 on Wednesday night for its 13th-straight win.

Holmes had 15 points and 14 rebounds, the third-straight double-double for the freshman. Brooke McCarty and Lashann Higgs had 14 points apiece for the Longhorns (15-4, 9-0 Big 12).

McCarty had two 3-pointers and 10 points and Higgs scored six straight points in the first quarter when Texas took a 24-18 lead. The Horned Frogs closed to 37-34 at the half and trailed 56-51 entering the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Amber Ramirez pulled TCU with 60-58 with 7:47 to play and was within four at the 3:02 mark but couldn’t come up with a key basket. Atkins’ 3 made it 75-67 and then Kelsey Lang blocked her fifth shot. The Frogs made just two of their last nine shots and finished at 33 percent for the game. However, they went 14 of 14 from the line in the second half, finishing 21 of 25 to outscore Texas by 16.

Ramirez led TCU (10-10, 2-7) with 15 points and Amy Okonkwo had 13.