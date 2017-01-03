Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Cal State Bakersfield beats Dartmouth 64-60 Next Story Top 25 Fared
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 13 Wisconsin grinds…

No. 13 Wisconsin grinds out another win at No. 25 Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT January 3, 2017 9:10 pm
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ethan Happ scored 19 points and Bronson Koenig added 17 on Tuesday night to lead No. 13 Wisconsin past No. 25 Indiana 75-68.

The Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.

De’Ron Davis, Juwan Morgan and Robert Johnson each finished with 12 points to lead the Hoosiers (10-5, 0-2). Indiana has lost three in a row overall, consecutive games on their home court and 16 of the last 18 in this series.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Wisconsin made it look easy early — making its first five shots and four straight 3-pointers to take a 16-2 lead — and got five straight points from Zak Showalter in a late 10-2 run that extended Wisconsin’s lead to 66-59 with 4:30 to play.

Advertisement

The Badgers sealed it from the free throw line in the final minute.

Indiana, which led only four times all game, couldn’t get closer than three the rest of the night.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 13 Wisconsin grinds…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Cal State Bakersfield beats Dartmouth 64-60 Next Story Top 25 Fared