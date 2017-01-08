Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 14 North Carolina…

No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56

By AARON BEARD January 8, 2017 3:08 pm
Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run to blow Sunday’s game open and beat North Carolina State 107-56.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of a snowstorm and icy roads.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the horn.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

Advertisement

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 14 North Carolina…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Women’s College Basketball Scores