No. 17 UCLA women beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 17 UCLA beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56 on Friday night to snap the Beavers’ 12-game winning streak.
Down five after three quarters, UCLA (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) outscored the Beavers (15-2, 4-1) 25-10 in the final period.
Gabby Hanson led Oregon State with 13 points. Marie Gulich had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
