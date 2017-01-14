Sports Listen

No. 17 UCLA women beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:21 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 17 UCLA beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56 on Friday night to snap the Beavers’ 12-game winning streak.

Down five after three quarters, UCLA (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) outscored the Beavers (15-2, 4-1) 25-10 in the final period.

Gabby Hanson led Oregon State with 13 points. Marie Gulich had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

