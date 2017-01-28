Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 18 West Virginia…

No. 18 West Virginia edges Texas A&M 81-77

By JOHN LOWE January 28, 2017 2:36 pm
Share

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter had 19 point to lead No. 18 West Virginia over Texas A&M 81-77 on Saturday in the first game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers (17-4) led by as many as 20 in the second half, but Admon Gilder led the Aggies on a 22-8 scoring run to bring them within six.

Carter helped his team increase the lead to 13 points with 2:36 left. Gilder once again got the Aggies within single digits and a J.C. Hampton 3-pointer with 14 seconds left brought A&M within 79-77.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Since Texas A&M (11-9) was out of timeouts, Tonny Trocha-Morelos fouled Esa Ahmad with 4.4 seconds left to preserve time. Ahmad, who was 4 for 10 at the line at that point, made both free throws to give West Virginia a four-point lead.

Advertisement

Gilder led the Aggies with 24 points. Tyler Davis had an impressive game for the Aggies with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

It’s his fourth double-double of the season and his first since Texas A&M’s close loss to Arizona on Dec. 17, 2016. His 18 rebounds were the most by any Aggie since Andy Slocum also had 18 against Texas in 2004.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M had trouble handling the ball in the first half against West Virginia. The Mountaineers managed to score 17 points off of 14 Aggie turnovers. Texas A&M’s 23 turnovers are the most allowed since 25 in consecutive games at then-No. 6 Kentucky and South Carolina.

After two consecutive games shooting above 80 percent from the free-throw line, West Virginia went 12 for 23. The Mountaineers are among the worst teams in the Big 12 in free-throw shooting.

POLL IMPICATIONS

Despite their lackluster performance against Texas A&M, West Virginia should expect to move up several spots in the AP Poll after the win over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

West Virginia plays at Iowa State on Tuesday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 18 West Virginia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended