No. 18 West Virginia edges Texas A&M 81-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter had 19 point to lead No. 18 West Virginia over Texas A&M 81-77 on Saturday in the first game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers (17-4) led by as many as 20 in the second half, but Admon Gilder led the Aggies on a 22-8 scoring run to bring them within six.

Carter helped his team increase the lead to 13 points with 2:36 left. Gilder once again got the Aggies within single digits and a J.C. Hampton 3-pointer with 14 seconds left brought A&M within 79-77.

Since Texas A&M (11-9) was out of timeouts, Tonny Trocha-Morelos fouled Esa Ahmad with 4.4 seconds left to preserve time. Ahmad, who was 4 for 10 at the line at that point, made both free throws to give West Virginia a four-point lead.

Gilder led the Aggies with 24 points. Tyler Davis had an impressive game for the Aggies with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

It’s his fourth double-double of the season and his first since Texas A&M’s close loss to Arizona on Dec. 17, 2016. His 18 rebounds were the most by any Aggie since Andy Slocum also had 18 against Texas in 2004.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M had trouble handling the ball in the first half against West Virginia. The Mountaineers managed to score 17 points off of 14 Aggie turnovers. Texas A&M’s 23 turnovers are the most allowed since 25 in consecutive games at then-No. 6 Kentucky and South Carolina.

After two consecutive games shooting above 80 percent from the free-throw line, West Virginia went 12 for 23. The Mountaineers are among the worst teams in the Big 12 in free-throw shooting.

POLL IMPICATIONS

Despite their lackluster performance against Texas A&M, West Virginia should expect to move up several spots in the AP Poll after the win over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

West Virginia plays at Iowa State on Tuesday.