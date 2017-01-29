No. 19 Cincinnati wins 12th in row, 94-53 over South Florida

CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half as No. 19 Cincinnati rolled to its 12th straight victory on Sunday, 94-53 over South Florida.

The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic) used their bench often against the conference’s last-place team. Cincinnati extended its longest winning streak since it took 15 in a row during 2013-14.

South Florida (6-14, 0-9) has dropped nine straight, a streak that includes the firing of coach Orlando Antigua on Jan. 3. The Bulls also lost nine in a row last season, when they finished 8-25. Michael Bibby scored 17 for the Bulls, who had a season-high 24 turnovers.

Cincinnati was coming off an emotional 86-78 win over then-No. 24 Xavier in a crosstown rivalry game Thursday night on the Bearcats’ home court. They’ve now won 21 straight home games, their third-longest streak since the arena opened in 1989.

Kyle Washington had 11 of his 13 points in the first half as Cincinnati opened a 49-25 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati opened the week with its highest ranking of the season and is positioned to move up with a pair of wins. The Bearcats have been ranked for eight consecutive weeks.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls have lost eight games by double digits during their skid, three of them by more than 20 points.

Cincinnati: The schedule provided the Bearcats with an easy game coming off the emotional win over Xavier. Coach Mick Cronin was able to go to his bench early.

UP NEXT

The Bulls host Memphis on Thursday. They’re 5-7 at home with four straight losses.

The Bearcats play at Tulsa on Wednesday. They lost at Tulsa 70-68 in overtime last season.

