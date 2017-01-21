Sports Listen

No. 2 Baylor women win 17th straight, 79-73 over No. 24 WVU

By STEPHEN HAWKINS January 21, 2017 4:17 pm
WACO, Texas (AP) — Alexis Jones scored 16 points while playing with a swollen and blackened right eye as second-ranked Baylor stretched its winning streak to 17 games with a 79-73 win Saturday over 24th-ranked West Virginia.

West Virginia (15-5, 3-5) scored seven straight points in the fourth quarter, with Katrina Pardee making a jumper and then a 3-pointer with just under 6 minutes left to cut the gap to 65-61.

But Alexis Prince then made a layup after chasing down the loose ball of her own missed 3 for Baylor (19-1, 8-0 Big 12). Jones, who was head-butted by an Iowa State player in Wednesday night’s game, stretched the lead to a jumper and finished 7-of-14 shooting.

Nina Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kalani Brown scored 13 points for Baylor. Prince finished with 10 points, six rebound and five assists.

Teana Muldrow had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead West Virginia.

