No. 20 Florida promotes Shannon to defensive coordinator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Florida is sticking with Randy Shannon as its defensive play-caller.
Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator Friday, assuming the role he held for the Gators’ 30-3 victory against 21st-ranked Iowa in the Outback Bowl.
Shannon previously coached linebackers the last two seasons in Gainesville. He also served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, although Geoff Collins called plays. Temple hired Collins as its head coach last month.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Coach Jim McElwain says Shannon “has been a big part of our success over the last two years. It’s been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players, and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches.”
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25