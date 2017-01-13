Sports Listen

No. 21 DePaul women roll past Butler for ninth straight win

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 10:37 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Brooke Schulte scored 24 points, Amarah Coleman added a career-high 20 and No. 21 DePaul rolled to its ninth straight victory, beating Butler 101-66 on Friday night.

Jacqui Grant added 17 points and Tanita Allen, with four 3-pointers, had 12 and Kelly Campbell 11. DePaul shot 54.5 percent and made 15 of 33 from the arc.

The Blue Demons (15-4, 7-0) are off to their best Big East start since going 7-0 to start the 2010-11 season and reached 100 points for the fifth time this season.

Michelle Weaver scored 17 points and Taylor Buford a career-high 15 for the Bulldogs (5-12, 2-4), who are 0-12 all-time against DePaul.

Weaver scored the game’s first basket then DePaul scored the next 13 in a 19-4 run with Schulte and Grant scoring six points each. The lead remained in double figures, reaching 36 points early in the fourth quarter.

