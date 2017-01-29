No. 4 Mississippi State beats Texas A&M 71-61

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 18 points, Teaira McCowan and Morgan William each had 10 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 71-61 on Sunday.

Mississippi State (21-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from its lone loss of the season against No. 5 South Carolina on Monday.

The Aggies made things interesting in the fourth quarter, pulling to 55-50 with 6:31 remaining, but the Bulldogs responded with four straight points and Texas A&M never made another serious run. Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with 20 points, and Danni Williams added 15.

Texas A&M (15-6, 5-3) led 20-15 in the first quarter after hitting 7 of 11 shots, including all three of its 3-point attempts. Mississippi State recovered in a hurry in the second quarter, pushing ahead 41-29 by halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies started out on a torrid offensive pace, but it quickly proved unsustainable. Texas A&M is certainly one of the better teams in the SEC, but probably a notch below the league’s top two powers South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs recovered from their road loss to South Carolina with a solid victory. Mississippi State showed it can have balanced scoring, with six players scoring at least nine points. Backup guard Roshunda Johnson hit a few big shots in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs pull away for good.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns home to face Florida on Thursday. It starts a three-game homestand for the Aggies.

Mississippi State goes on the road to face Auburn on Thursday.

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP