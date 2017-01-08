No. 6 Florida State women roll past No. 13 Duke, 69-45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 22 points and Imani Wright added 14 to help No. 6 Florida State beat No. 13 Duke 69-45 on Sunday.

The game drew a program-record 6,687 to the Tucker Center. The previous high was 6,440 against UConn in 2009.

The Seminoles (15-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and took control with a 14-4 run during a 6:04 span at the end of the first period and beginning of the second.

Duke (14-2, 2-1), which saw its 10-game winning streak snapped, came into the game leading the ACC in field goal percentage, but shot a season-worst 25.4 (15 of 59) percent from the field.

Advertisement

Kyra Lambert led the Blue Devils with 12 points. Rebecca Greenwell and Lexie Brown, who were among the top five scorers in the ACC at a combined 37 points, were held to a combined 10 points.