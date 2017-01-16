No. 7 Creighton rallies for 72-67 win over No. 22 Xavier

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Huff got a pivotal rebound and made a pair of free throws with 16.7 seconds left, and No. 7 Creighton wasted an 11-point lead before rallying for a 72-67 win over Xavier on Monday that gave the Bluejays the best start in their history.
Creighton (18-1, 5-1 Big East) scored the final six points after Xavier (13-5, 3-3) pulled ahead 67-66. The Bluejays have won five straight since an 80-70 home loss to No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 31.
Creighton suffered a significant setback when point guard Maurice Watson Jr. — the national leader with 8.8 assists per game — hurt his left knee when he hit the court hard after scoring on a layup in the first half. He was on crutches for the second half.
Xavier had won 15 straight at home — including nine this season — but couldn’t pull it out. The Musketeers have lost three in a row — all against ranked teams — for the first time since the 2013-14 season.