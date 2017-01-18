Sports Listen

No new equine herpes at track; some quarantine could end

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 6:33 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s agriculture secretary says the track-wide quarantine of horses at the New Orleans Fair Grounds could end this week, since the last new equine herpes virus infection was detected Dec. 31.

A news release Wednesday said horses in 42 barns could be allowed to leave as soon as Saturday. Horses in those barns never showed signs of illness.

Six barns will remain quarantined because horses there were exposed to the virus. And 39 horses that tested positive are in an isolation barn.

Horses are still being monitored for the virus and the brain infection it can cause.

The virus, called EHV-1, is latent in many horses, but symptoms can emerge periodically, making it contagious. It can cause breathing or brain problems, as well as aborted or unhealthy pregnancies.

