Non-league Lincoln ousts 2nd-tier leader Brighton in FA Cup

LINCOLN, England (AP) — Non-league side Lincoln produced an FA Cup shock in beating second-tier leader Brighton 3-1 to reach the fifth round for the first time in 130 years on Saturday.

Lincoln, which leads the fifth-tier National League, has been out of England’s four professional leagues since 2011.

The eastern England club advanced the hard way, recovering after going behind to Richie Towell’s first-half strike. Alan Power’s penalty, an own goal by Fikayo Tomori, and a late strike from Theo Robinson completed Lincoln’s turnaround in the second half in front of almost 10,000 fans at Sincil Bank.

“It was a magnificent effort in the second half and our run continues,” Lincoln striker Nathan Arnold told the BBC.

Advertisement

Lincoln might not be the only non-league team to feature in the fifth round if fellow National League side Sutton beats Leeds of the second-tier League Championship on Sunday.