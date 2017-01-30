Sports Listen

Sports News

Norfolk St. sends North…

Norfolk St. sends North Carolina A&T to 20th straight loss

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:30 pm < a min read
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Waded hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Norfolk State to its fifth straight win, 83-69 over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Alex Brown also drilled four 3-pointers and Kerwin Okoro made three from distance, scoring 16 points apiece, for the Spartans (9-13, 6-2 MEAC).

Norfolk State hit 13 3s overall, while shooting an efficient 53.7 percent from the field.

Nick Reese and James Whitaker each scored 10 points to lead the Aggies (1-20, 0-8), who have lost 20 straight games following a season-opening victory over Greensboro College on Nov. 11.

The Aggies kept it close for much of the first half, but a 12-2 Spartans run to close made it 36-26 at the half. Norfolk State kept the pressure on to start the second, opening on a 12-2 run for a 48-28 lead.

The Aggies managed to cut the deficit back to 13, 82-69, late but got no closer.

Topics:
Sports News
Norfolk St. sends North…
