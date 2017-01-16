Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hedman scratched late, but Lightning hold off Kings 2-1
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Northern Arizona tops Portland…

Northern Arizona tops Portland State 83-76 for 1st home win

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:51 pm
Share

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Green made 6 of 9 3-pointers and had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Northern Arizona win its first home game of the season with an 83-76 victory over Portland State on Monday night.

Portland State swung it around the 3-point arc and Deontae North sank a corner 3-pointer to pull to 76-74. After a trap forced a NAU turnover, De’Sean Parsons tied it at 76-all on a putback.

Green sank a 3-pointer for a 79-76 lead and after a Portland State timeout with 28.5 seconds left, Bryce Canda had his corner 3-pointer blocked. Green and Marcus DeBerry each made a pair at the line to seal it.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Jordyn Martin and DeBerry each added 11 points for Northern Arizona (4-14, 1-4 Big Sky), which controlled the glass 51-26.

Advertisement

NAU had lost 9 of the last 10 and PSU entered winning 7 of 8.

Parsons led Portland State (10-6, 3-2) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. North added 15 points and Traylin Farris 12.

It was rescheduled from Thursday night due to transportation issues in snowy Portland.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Northern Arizona tops Portland…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hedman scratched late, but Lightning hold off Kings 2-1