Northern Iowa upends Loyola of Chicago 72-69 in 2OT

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 11:06 pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Koch scored 21 points as Northern Iowa upended Loyola of Chicago 72-69 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Morgan added 17 points for the Panthers (7-11, 2-5 MVC) including a pair of free throws with eight seconds left in regulation that sent the game into the first overtime. Jordan Ashton and Luke McDonnell had 13 points apiece.

A Koch three-point play put the Panthers on top for good, 67-63, with 1:29 remaining in the second overtime period and he sank two more foul shots to stretch it to 70-63 with 30 seconds left.

Northern Iowa trailed by one, 58-57, with 1:09 to play in the first overtime when Ashton went to the line for two, making the first but missing the second, tying the game 58-58 and sending it into double overtime.

Donte Ingram led the Ramblers (13-7, 3-4) with 19 points and nine boards.

Sports News
The Associated Press

