Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hooker leads North Dakota to 90-85 win at Montana State Next Story Island adventure for Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Northwestern St. rallies from…

Northwestern St. rallies from 13 down, edges Nicholls 86-81

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 11:40 pm
Share

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Sabri Thompson scored a career-high 38 points, and his pair of clutch free throws with 21 seconds left helped Northwestern State squeak past Nicholls State 86-81 on Thursday night.

Northwestern State (7-8, 1-3 Southland) trailed by as many as 13 and used an 11-0 run midway through the second half to grab a 54-52 lead. Nicholls State fought back into the lead four more times, the last when Ja’Dante’ Frye converted a 3-point play for a 76-75 lead with just under two minutes to go. Ishmael Lane answered for Northwestern State with a jump shot and Nicholls came within 82-79 on a Stevie Repichowski 3.

Thompson was fouled on an inbounds play after a timeout and made both shots from the line, putting the game out of reach.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

Thompson hit seven of Northwestern State’s eight 3-pointers — four after halftime — and Tra’von Joseph tossed in 14 points with 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

Frye led Nicholls (9-8, 2-2) with 23 points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Northwestern St. rallies from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hooker leads North Dakota to 90-85 win at Montana State Next Story Island adventure for Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman