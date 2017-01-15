Sports Listen

Norvell promotes Dickey to Memphis offensive coordinator

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 10:37 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Mike Norvell has made some changes on his coaching staff, including promoting Darrell Dickey to offensive coordinator.

Norvell announced the moves Sunday.

The Memphis coach also promoted Kenny Dillingham to a full-time assistant coach for quarterbacks and tight ends. Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield now will coordinate the Tigers’ run game.

The Tigers ranked 15th nationally with 38.3 points per game and 14th in passing efficiency with Chip Long as offensive coordinator in Norvell’s first season. But Long left for the same job at Notre Dame on Dec. 30.

Dickey was co-offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 for Justin Fuente. He spent the 2016 season as associate head coach and running backs coach.

