Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Norwegian cross-country skier Johaug…

Norwegian cross-country skier Johaug appears before hearing

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:06 am
Share

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug has appeared at a two-day hearing of her doping case.

The court-like hearing, which ends Thursday, allows Johaug to explain herself after testing positive the banned steroid clostebol last year. Anti-Doping Norway has called for a 14-month ban.

Johaug says she used a lotion that contained a banned substance to treat sunburn on her lips in August during high-altitude training in Italy.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Johaug won gold in the 4×5-kilometer relay at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and earned a bronze and silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games. She has also won seven world championship and two overall World Cup titles.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Norwegian cross-country skier Johaug…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended