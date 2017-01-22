Nuggets-Timberwolves, Box

Gallinari 4-10 4-4 14, Faried 0-0 0-0 0, Jokic 8-15 2-2 18, Nelson 4-9 1-2 9, Harris 9-13 2-2 22, Chandler 6-11 4-5 17, Barton 0-2 1-2 1, Arthur 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 7-13 3-4 17. Totals 42-82 17-21 108.
Wiggins 10-19 3-4 24, Towns 13-19 6-8 32, Dieng 2-3 0-0 4, LaVine 2-8 0-0 4, Dunn 3-8 2-4 10, Muhammad 9-14 0-0 20, Bjelica 3-5 2-2 8, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 45-84 15-21 111.
|Denver
|29
|29
|26
|24—108
|Minnesota
|28
|34
|22
|27—111
3-Point Goals_Denver 7-24 (Gallinari 2-4, Harris 2-4, Arthur 2-6, Chandler 1-2, Murray 0-2, Jokic 0-3, Nelson 0-3), Minnesota 6-15 (Dunn 2-2, Muhammad 2-5, Jones 1-1, Wiggins 1-3, Bjelica 0-1, LaVine 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 41 (Jokic 8), Minnesota 36 (Towns 12). Assists_Denver 26 (Barton 6), Minnesota 29 (Dunn 9). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Minnesota 24.
