Nuggets-Warriors, Box

Chandler 8-16 2-3 21, Gallinari 7-15 3-4 19, Jokic 8-17 4-4 21, Mudiay 4-11 0-0 8, Harris 5-12 1-2 11, Barton 6-11 0-0 14, Nurkic 6-8 3-4 15, Nelson 2-4 1-1 5, Murray 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 48-101 14-18 119.
Durant 10-19 0-0 21, Green 5-8 4-6 15, Pachulia 4-8 3-3 11, Curry 8-18 3-3 22, Thompson 9-19 3-3 25, West 1-4 0-0 2, McGee 4-4 1-3 9, Livingston 3-6 0-1 6, Clark 4-5 2-2 12, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 50-95 16-21 127.
|Denver
|33
|31
|21
|34—119
|Golden State
|35
|33
|26
|33—127
3-Point Goals_Denver 9-35 (Chandler 3-8, Barton 2-5, Gallinari 2-7, Jokic 1-2, Murray 1-5, Nelson 0-2, Harris 0-3, Mudiay 0-3), Golden State 11-25 (Thompson 4-7, Curry 3-9, Clark 2-2, Green 1-2, Durant 1-4, Iguodala 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 48 (Jokic 13), Golden State 43 (Green 10). Assists_Denver 33 (Jokic 5), Golden State 33 (Green 13). Total Fouls_Denver 21, Golden State 14. A_19,596 (19,596).
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.