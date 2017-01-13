Obama to bid farewell to staff at end of last week in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama will bid farewell to staffers who worked in his administration during an event at Andrews Air Force Base on Inauguration Day, just after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

The White House on Friday disclosed Obama’s public schedule for his last week as president. He’ll start Monday by hosting the Chicago Cubs to celebrate their World Series victory. He’ll also attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service event.

Obama will hold his final news conference Wednesday in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. He’ll spend his last full day as president Thursday packing up, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Inauguration Day activities will start for Obama when he and first lady Michelle Obama host Trump and his wife Melania for tea and a small reception at the White House. Then Obama and Trump will go together by motorcade to the Capitol for the inauguration.

Advertisement

After Trump is sworn in, the newly ex-president and Mrs. Obama will depart the Capitol by helicopter for the air base. After the farewell event, they’ll take one last flight on the presidential aircraft to a location that hasn’t been announced.