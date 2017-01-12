Sports Listen

Odom leads No. 22 Duke women past Tar Heels 70-58

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:09 pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Leaonna Odom scored 15 points and No. 22 Duke used a dominant second quarter to defeat North Carolina 70-58 on Thursday night.

Kyra Lambert added 13 points and Lexie Brown added 12 for the Blue Devils (15-2, 3-1 ACC), who outscored the Tar Heels 18-4 in the second quarter.

A basket by Paris Kea to open the second quarter gave North Carolina a 19-18 lead, but Rebecca Greenwell quick answered for Duke, marking the ninth lead change.

Greenwell and Brown followed with baskets, and after a free throw for the Tar Heels, the Blue Devils reeled off eight straight with a layup by Greenwell making it 32-20. It was 36-21 at the half.

North Carolina (12-5, 1-3) went 1 of 14 from the field — including 0 for 7 from 3-point range — and had six turnovers in the second quarter.

Kea finished with 16 points and Stephanie Watts had 15 points and 11 rebounds, her ninth double-double, for the Tar Heels.

The Associated Press

