Ogunbowale, Turner power No. 7 Irish past Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half, Brianna Turner had nine points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 55-38 on Monday night.

After dropping five spots in The Associated Press poll earlier in the day, the Irish (13-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after seeing a 35-game league winning streak end last week at North Carolina State.

Notre Dame took its first double-digit lead on Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer early in the second quarter and went up by 21 late in the period.

Georgia Tech (11-3, 0-1) missed 22 of its first 28 shots from the field and had 12 turnovers when consecutive jumpers by Kristina Nelson made it 34-11 at the 2:14 mark of the second.

Advertisement

The Yellow Jackets struggled badly in the lane, unable to capitalize on 13 offensive rebounds in the first half. They began the second half going just 3 for 14 from the field and trailed 47-26 on Turner’s alley-oop layup late in the third.

Georgia Tech dropped to 0-7 against Notre Dame, 0-5 in ACC play, and hasn’t won a league opener since 2011-12.

Notre Dame improved to 48-2 since joining the ACC for its first season in 2013-14. The Irish haven’t lost consecutive games since November 2010 and have won 21 straight games following a loss.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Coach Muffet McGraw hopes that scheduling six straight road games will make her team tougher in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish haven’t played at home since losing 72-61 to No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 7. They will face Wake Forest this week in South Bend, Ind. … Despite winning a third consecutive ACC regular-season and tournament titles last year, Notre Dame fell in a regional semifinal to Stanford and in the Final Four in each of the five previous seasons. The Irish lost in the national championship game in 2011, ’12, ’14 and ’15

Georgia Tech: Without an improved offense, the Jackets are likely to struggle against the ACC’s top teams. They began the night with no players ranked in the top 30 of league scoring. … Katarina Vuckovic, the Jackets’ leading returning scorer and rebounder, began the game averaging 3.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. She went 1 for 6 from the field and scored two points.

DISHING IT OUT

Notre Dame’s Lindsay Allen began the game ranked No. 8 nationally with an average of 7.2 assists and finished the game with eight. The senior point guard, a former transfer from St. John’s (Md.) College, averaged 5.8 assists in her first Notre Dame season. She had a career-high 12 in November against TCU and last month at Chattanooga.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Wake Forest on Thursday.

Georgia Tech: Hosts No. 13 Duke on Thursday.