Ohio downs Western Michigan in MAC opener behind Campbell

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Campbell scored 22 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds and Ohio never trailed in beating Western Michigan 89-58 in Tuesday night’s Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
The Bobcats (9-3) made 16 of 31 from behind the arc (51.6 percent) to Western Michigan’s 4 of 15 and Ohio hit 31 of 62 field goals on 20 assists.
Ohio’s first six baskets were 3-pointers, with Kenny Kaminski making two back-to-back, and the Bobcats led 46-25 at halftime after making 9 of 16 from behind the arc. Jordan Dartis scored all of his 12 points and made three 3s in the half.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Western Michigan closed to 57-38 after an 8-0 second-half run in which Tucker Haymond scored four points, but Campbell hit consecutive 3s and the Bobcats led 69-42 with 7:06 left.
Kaminski hit four 3-pointers and Jaaron Simmons added 11 points for Ohio.
Thomas Wilder had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (4-9).