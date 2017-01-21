Sports Listen

Ohio outlasts Northern Illinois 78-69

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 7:14 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jaaron Simmons scored 23 points, Jason Carter added 15 with 12 rebounds, and Ohio rallied late for a 78-69 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Mike Laster and Jordan Dartis added 14 points apiece for Ohio (12-5, 4-2 Mid-American), combining to make 7 of 12 3-pointers.

Ohio led 39-32 at halftime, but Levi Bradley scored all 11 of his points in the first 11 minutes out of the break to help Northern Illinois close to 49-48 midway through the second half, and the Huskies eventually took a 59-57 lead with 6:21 remaining.

Laster answered with a 3 to jumpstart a 19-5 run for the Bobcats, closing with a pair of free throws by Simmons to put Ohio in front 76-64 with 1:02 left to play.

Marin Maric finished 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Northern Illinois (12-7, 4-2), Eugene German added 15 points, and Jaylen Key 11.

