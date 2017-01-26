Sports Listen

Oilers-Ducks Sums

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:48 am
Edmonton 0 3 1—4
Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Perry, ANA, (cross checking), 6:56; Gibson, ANA, served by Rakell, (tripping), 18:32; Hendricks, EDM, (delay of game), 19:53.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 18 (Mcdavid), 5:33. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 11 (Lucic, Slepyshev), 17:55. 3, Edmonton, Kassian 4 (Letestu), 19:44. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 19 (Maroon, Sekera), 1:34. Penalties_Hendricks, EDM, (interference), 7:39.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-12-5_23. Anaheim 7-10-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 25-12-7 (26 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 19-11-8 (23-19).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:23.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Vaughan Rody.

Sports News
