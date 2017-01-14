Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 84-75 for first Big 12 win

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jordan Woodard had 27 points and Rashard Odomes scored a career-high 24 as Oklahoma broke a seven-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night for its first Big 12 Conference win.

Woodard, making his first start in six games, had 18 second-half points and grabbed seven rebounds. Odomes had 17 in the first half to match his previous career best earlier this season against Wisconsin.

Oklahoma (7-9, 1-4) led by as many as 12 before taking a 41-35 advantage at the half. Odomes hit seven of his first eight shots and finished 9-of-13 shooting from the field and had eight rebounds. Khadeem Lattin and Kameron McGusty added 10 points.

Texas Tech’s only lead came in the opening minute. The Red Raiders (13-4, 2-3) cut the Oklahoma advantage to 59-56 midway through the second half, but didn’t get closer. Zach Smith and Keenan Evans scored 16 points apiece to lead Texas Tech.