Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1 Next Story Blues-Sharks Sums
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oklahoma native Bell wins…

Oklahoma native Bell wins Chili Bowl

By CLIFF BRUNT January 15, 2017 1:22 am
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Christopher Bell won the main race at the Chili Bowl on Saturday night.

Bell won the event at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, just a two-hour drive from his hometown of Norman.

Daryn Pittman, of nearby Owasso, finished second. Justin Grant, who won the Friday feature, finished third, and Tanner Thorson was fourth.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

The race capped five days of indoor dirt-track racing.

Advertisement

Two-time defending champion Rico Abreu started at the back of the field and finished 11th. NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. finished 16th.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oklahoma native Bell wins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1 Next Story Blues-Sharks Sums