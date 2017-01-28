Okogie scores at buzzer, Jackets upset Notre Dame 62-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Okogie scored a fastbreak layup as time expired, Tadric Jackson had a career-high 25 points and Georgia Tech earned another surprising victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 14 Notre Dame 62-60 on Saturday.
The inexperienced Yellow Jackets (13-8, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), in their first year under coach Josh Pastner, already had two wins over Top 10 opponents before taking down the Fighting Irish (17-5, 6-3).
Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell went up for a short jumper but missed off the rim with 7 seconds remaining. Jackson grabbed the rebound, tossed the ball upcourt to a streaking Okogie, and McCamish Pavilion erupted in cheers.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Ben Lammers had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.
V.J. Beachem finished with 23 points and hit a 3-pointer that made it 60-all with 2:45 remaining. He and Farrell both missed 3s in the closing minutes.
Bonzie Colson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Irish.
Okogie, who missed a pair of free throws with 35.8 seconds remaining, finished with nine points after scoring 35 in Wednesday’s upset of No. 6 Florida State.
___
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .