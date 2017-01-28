Okogie scores at buzzer, Jackets upset Notre Dame 62-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Okogie scored a fastbreak layup as time expired, Tadric Jackson had a career-high 25 points and Georgia Tech earned another surprising victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 14 Notre Dame 62-60 on Saturday.

The inexperienced Yellow Jackets (13-8, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), in their first year under coach Josh Pastner, already had two wins over Top 10 opponents before taking down the Fighting Irish (17-5, 6-3).

Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell went up for a short jumper but missed off the rim with 7 seconds remaining. Jackson grabbed the rebound, tossed the ball upcourt to a streaking Okogie, and McCamish Pavilion erupted in cheers.

Ben Lammers had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

V.J. Beachem finished with 23 points and hit a 3-pointer that made it 60-all with 2:45 remaining. He and Farrell both missed 3s in the closing minutes.

Bonzie Colson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Irish.

Okogie, who missed a pair of free throws with 35.8 seconds remaining, finished with nine points after scoring 35 in Wednesday’s upset of No. 6 Florida State.

