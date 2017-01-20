Sports Listen

Okposo gives Sabres 3-2 OT win against Red Wings

By JOHN WAWROW January 20, 2017 10:12 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal 4:34 into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart also scored to help the Sabres overcome a pair of one-goal deficits. Anders Nilsson made 32 saves for Buffalo, which has won two straight against Detroit in one season for the first time since 1989-90.

Darren Helm and Frans Nielsen scored for Red Wings, and Petr Mrazek was sharp in stopping 33 shots.

The Red Wings had their three-game winning streak snapped and took a rare loss to Buffalo. They fell to 8-0-2 in their past 10 meetings with the Sabres and 31-4-3 with a tie in their past 39.

It’s a run that Detroit began with a 4-2 win on March 27, 1996.

