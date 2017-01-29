Sports Listen

Ole! Jon Rahm breaks through with thrilling back 9 at Torrey

By DOUG FERGUSON January 29, 2017 6:19 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm of Spain added his name to the burgeoning list of young stars Sunday with his big game and big finish at Torrey Pines.

Rahm made two eagles over the final six holes, the last one a 60-foot putt from the fringe on the 18th to win the Farmers Insurance Open. The 22-year-old Rahm started the final round three shots behind and made up ground in a hurry.

He hit 4-iron to 18 feet and holed the eagle putt on the 13th, stuffed a wedge into 5 feet for birdie on the 17th and finished with another eagle that left him pumping both fists when the ball dropped in. He shot 30 on the back nine and closed with a 7-under 65.

The victory puts Rahm in the Masters.

Sports News
