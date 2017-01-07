Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Saturday’s College Basketball Next Story Weisbrod’s 34 points lead Lamar past SE Lousiana, 74-54
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Omaha hangs on for…

Omaha hangs on for 101-93 win over South Dakota State

By master January 7, 2017 8:14 pm
Share

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Marcus Tyus scored 34 points as Omaha picked up its first conference win with a 101-93 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday.

Tyus was 10 of 16 from the field, including eight 3-pointers, for the Mavericks (8-9, 1-3 Summit League). Mitchell Hahn added 15 points and JT Gibson had 14. The team averaged 47 percent shooting from the field and 89.3 percent from the free throw line.

Tyus sank his eighth 3-pointer late in the second to give the Mavericks their biggest lead, 82-58, with 6:42 to play. The Jackrabbits (8-11, 1-3) came back and cut it to nine, 89-80, on a three-point play by Michael Orris with 2:45 left then pulled to within two, 95-93, with 22 seconds remaining. Tyus, Zach Jackson and KJ Robinson combined for six free throws after that to keep the Mavericks out of reach.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Mike Daum led the Jackrabbits with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Omaha hangs on for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Saturday’s College Basketball Next Story Weisbrod’s 34 points lead Lamar past SE Lousiana, 74-54