Orioles stars Machado, Britton reach deals at over $11M each

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:14 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.

Starter Chris Tillman also settled with Baltimore on Friday at $10.05 million, with all three players avoiding arbitration.

The 24-year-old Machado will get $11.5 million. He made $5.05 million last season when he set career highs with 37 home runs, 96 RBIs and a .294 batting average. He had 114 starts at third base and 43 at shortstop.

The 29-year-old Britton will get $11.4 million. He made $6.9 million last season when he went 47 for 47 in save opportunities, had a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

Machado and Britton are eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Tillman started on opening day and was the right-hander was ace of the Orioles’ staff, going 16-6.

Sports News
