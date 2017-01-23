Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Orlov scores twice, Caps…

Orlov scores twice, Caps beat Canes to extend point streak

By STEPHEN WHYNO January 23, 2017 9:42 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored twice and the Washington Capitals kept the offense rolling to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Monday night and extend their point streak to 14 games.

Orlov doubled his goal output for the season and Justin Williams, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have won three in a row and haven’t lost in regulation since Dec. 27. Washington scored on six of its 25 shots on Cam Ward and handed Carolina its fourth consecutive loss.

Braden Holtby made 25 saves for his 23rd victory of the season. The only goal he allowed came from Jordan Staal on the power play in the first period.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The Capitals allowed the first goal for the first time in 11 games but scored six unanswered to continue their winning ways. They’ve scored 44 goals in their past eight games.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Orlov scores twice, Caps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended